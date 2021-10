Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Hugo’s store in Crookston at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday, October 8. An investigation determined that entry was made into the building between the overnight hours of 11:00 p.m. of October 7 and 6:00 a.m. on October 8.

An undetermined amount of cash and other items were removed from the building.

The investigation is still active.