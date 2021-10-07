Polk County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying suspects

Submitted by Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County

On October 4th, 2021 the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a burglary/damage to property complaint in Tabor Township. The homeowner had multiple game cameras on the property which captured suspects and suspect vehicles.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the Public’s assistance in helping to identify the suspects in this case. If anyone has information on the identity of the pictured suspects or owners of the suspect vehicles they can contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-877-204-7505.