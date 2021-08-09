Public Notice: Level 3 Predatory Offender to be released Aug. 12, will reside in Crookston

Times Report

A Level 3 Predatory Offender is set to be released August 12 and will reside in Crookston, said a public notice sent by the Crookston Police Department. Jeremy Spencer Woolsey, 28, will be living at an address in the vicinity of University Drive North and Golf Terrace Drive. He is described as a white male, approximately 5'8", 255 lbs, fair complexion, brown eyes, black hair and stock build.

According to the public notice fact sheet, Woolsey reportedly engaged in sexual conduct with a known female teenager. Conduct included sexually explicit online communication and asking victim for sexual contact. Woolsey coerced and enabled the victim to leave her home without parental permission and harbored her in his home. Woolsey also provided her drugs and alcohol. Woolsey gained access to the victim by meeting her online and arranging to meet in person.

For a risk level 3 offender, in addition to level two notification (schools and daycares as well as establishments and organizations that primarily serve individuals likely to be victimized by the registrant), law enforcement may notify other members of the community whom the registrant is likely to encounter.

"The Crookston Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D. This statute authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Crookston Police Department believes that the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.

The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statues 243.166 or 243.167.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.

The Crookston Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.

Convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications."

The Crookston Police Department is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. The Crookston Police Department may be reached at 218-281-3111. To report criminal activity by this or any other individual, please call 911.