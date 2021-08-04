Murder suspect Eric Reinbold captured near Oklee

Times Report

Murder suspect Eric Reinbold was captured the morning of August 4 by U.S. Marshals near Oklee, Minnesota at a vacant farm yard after a month-long search. Reinbold, 44 was formally charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Lissette, and had been at large since early July.

Reinbold's bail hearing was set for August 6 in Pennington County District Court.

Pennington County Law Enforcement Center reports that shortly after 9:30 p.m. on August 3, agents were alerted to movement in front of a trail camera that had been set up in a wooded area off County Road 1 not far from Reinbold's parent's property. This area had been searched by law enforcement in the days following his disappearance.

Reinbold was apprehended around 12:30 a.m. on August 4 in Equality Township approximately four miles northeast of Oklee where he was found hiding in the woods near an abandoned homestead. There was a federal warrant for his arrest for violating the conditions of his supervised release from prison and Pennington County had also issued a warrant for felony second-degree murder on July 30.

According to the criminal complaint, Lissette was found by her children lying in their driveway the morning of July 9. First responders to the scene found her deceased with stab wounds to her neck. Messages obtained from a warrant of Reinbold's cell phone detailed his concerns with their relationship as he thought she was seeing someone else.

Reinbold was reportedly living in a camper down the road from Lissette's home.

Reinbold is currently in the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls.

The Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Thief River Falls Police Department and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the U.S. Marshals with his apprehension.