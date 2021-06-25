Northwest Regional Corrections Center Arrest Report June 28

Submitted

Crookston Times

Ronnell Dean Longie, 30, East Grand Forks, was arrested June 21 by the EGF Police Department for second-degree assault. She remains incarcerated.

Aaron Charles Stevens, 61, unknown address, was arrested June 22 by the Crookston Police Department for disorderly conduct. He was released after bail was supplied.

Matthew Paul Anthony Zavoral, 32, East Grand Forks, was arrested June 22 by the EGF Police Department for fourth-degree drug possession. He remains incarcerated.