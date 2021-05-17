Norman County pursuit ends in rollover, injury for intoxicated driver

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Clay County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a pursuit early Sunday afternoon on Highway 9 which was terminated near the city of Felton after the driver attempted to exit the vehicle while it was still in motion causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver, Lawrence Ivory, 30, of St. Paul, received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

Alcohol was reported as being involved in the incident and the vehicle’s airbags deployed.

According to the accident report, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of the 2006 Dodge Charger northbound on Highway 9. The pursuit was then terminated just south of the city of Felton and the Charger continued to travel at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 9 when the driver attempted to exit the vehicle while it was still in motion.

The unoccupied Dodge Charger then hit a driveway approach which caused it to roll.

Ivory sustained injuries from the attempt of exiting the vehicle while it was in motion.

Other agencies assisting with the incident include the Norman County Sheriffs Department, Ada Police Department, and Borup Fire Department.