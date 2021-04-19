Fosston 911 call leads to reckless discharge of a firearm charge

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in the afternoon of April 18 of a possible gunshot at 324 N Mark Ave in the City of Fosston. Deputies responded to the report of a gunshot inside the Foxtail Apartment building and, during the investigation, it was determined no one was injured inside of the apartment complex.

A firearm and empty shell casing was located.

One adult male was arrested and is in custody at Northwest Regional Corrections Center.

The case is still under investigation no other information will be released at this time.