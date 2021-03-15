Cash advance loan scam making its way across Polk County

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of scam regarding cash advance loans. An email arrives from an alleged attorney (Paul Anderson – info@fdrdebtcollectionagencyus.com) stating a law suit has been filed against the individual for failure to pay the loan.

The email is very detailed with alleged company names, file numbers, and loan account numbers and dates. There is also an invoice attached to the email and they give you different payment options.

PCSO has determined this to be a scam and asks that the public not correspond or send payment.