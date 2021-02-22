Polk County Sheriff's Office : 3 arrested in McIntosh

Times Report

Crookston Times

Three people were taken into custody in McIntosh as part of an investigation into two stolen snowmobiles and a trailer, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The PCSO says it was contacted Feb. 18 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in regard to the theft of the Ski-Doo snowmobiles and trailer from the Glyndon area. One snowmobile was recovered in Mahnomen County. After further investigation, the trailer was located outside a residence in McIntosh. A search warrant was executed and deputies recovered the second snowmobile as well.

Matthew Travis Beerman, 32, and Timothea Marie Donarski, 30, both of McIntosh were arrested for possession of stolen property and controlled substance crimes. Wayne Demmett Turner, 27, of Oklee was arrested for outstanding warrants.