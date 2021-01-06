Fosston bank reports receiving $20 counterfeit bill

Times Report

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a counterfeit $20 bill received by Ultima Bank Minnesota located in the City of Fosston. At this time, this is the only counterfeit bill reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in the area.

The PCSO reminds the public that the holiday season is a busy time of year for exchanging paper currency and counterfeit bills can be easily overlooked. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reminds individuals and businesses to check paper currency and report anything that appears suspicious or counterfeit.

This investigation remains on-going at this time.