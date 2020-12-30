NOTICE: Police executing warrant at North Acres Estates in Crookston

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Grand Forks Regional Special Operations Group, Crookston Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and other assisting agencies are executing a high risk warrant service in the area of North Acres Estates in Crookston. Please avoid this area until the operation is completed. There is no immediate threat to the public at this time. More details will be released later. - Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier