Polk County Sheriff's Office: Propane tanks stolen

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of multiple thefts targeting 20-pound to 30-pound propane tanks around the region.

The PCSO encourages businesses and the public to make sure that you secure your property in attempt to prevent these thefts from happening.

As people are winterizing their lake cabins, make sure to secure any propane tanks that might be left outside, along with any fish houses that are left on the lake.