McIntosh man charged with kidnapping

A McIntosh man has been charged with kidnapping after report of an assault two days prior. Eric Daniel Roger Berg, 36, of McIntosh is also accused of committing great bodily harm/terrorizing.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:03 a.m. on October 28 of an assault at 325 2nd St lot 7 in McIntosh. The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was treated and released at Essentia Hospital in Fosston.

Eric Daniel Roger Berg (2-6-84) of McIntosh was arrested.

Two days later, on October 30, a criminal complaint was filed charging Berg with Kidnapping-commit great bodily harm/terrorize. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released. There is no safety risk to the public.