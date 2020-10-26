Burglaries at Best Used Trucks and Valley Plains Equipment Saturday in Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Police says multiple burglaries occurred Saturday morning in Crookston and the suspect(s) forced entry into the businesses. In a media release, the CPD say they responded to a report of a burglary at Best Used Trucks, located at 635 Marin Avenue, and Valley Plains Equipment, located at 723 3rd Ave SW, in Crookston Saturday morning around 7:10 a.m. The initial investigation indicated a person(s) forced entry into both businesses. It is likely a vehicle was used to transport stolen items.

This is an active investigation with limited details available. No other information is being released at this time. The CPD is requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to these incidents. If anyone observed a vehicle or people at or near these businesses during the time of these burglaries, or if you have heard or learned of any details related to these incidents, please call the Crookston Police Department at 218-281-3111.