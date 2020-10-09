Crookston woman tased, arrested over false info

Times Report

A Crookston woman was charged with two misdemeanors after obstructing the legal process and providing false information to peace officers. Maria Savell Salinas, 47, reportedly told police she “wasn’t going down without a fight” and was tased before being arrested.

According to the court complaint, on September 20, Crookston police officers responded to 3rd Street NE on a report of a barking dog. When they arrived they could hear two barking dogs and spoke with the owner who said her name was “Suekim Hermoso” and gave a birth year of 1988; later she corrected the birth year to 1973. After investigating, it was revealed that the dog owner’s true name was Maria Savell Salinas. She told officers she had an identification card from Texas, but once ran through dispatch it was discovered that there was no one by that name in the database in the state of Texas.

One of the officers recalled Salinas had a prior DUI case in 2019 and, when stopped, officers learned she was on medication for schizophrenia. Officers again asked if her name was Maria Salinas and she said no. An officer told her she was going to be placed under arrest for giving a peace officer a false name and she allegedly said she was “not going to go down without a fight,” said the complaint. Salinas then reportedly backed away from officers and refused commands to be placed under arrest.

An officer then tried to place handcuffs on Salinas and she grabbed a glass ashtray and a red radio in her hands. She, again, said she “wasn’t going down without a fight” and reportedly took out her teeth and threw them on the couch. One of the officers then deployed his Taser and pointed it at her. Salinas threw the radio on the ground and the glass ashtray on a glass coffee table which then shattered, and shards of glass flew in the direction of the officer. She allegedly pushed the police officer and he told her to stop resisting.

Salinas was taken to a local emergency room while in custody and reportedly told one of the officers, “You know what, m*****f*****, I’m going to f*** you up. I swear to God. That is not a threat, that is a f****** promise.”

Salinas has prior convictions of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and DWI.