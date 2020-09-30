PCSO: Social Security scam with Texas reference reported

Times Report

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of people receiving calls claiming there is fraud involving their Social Security number in Texas. The calls are being placed to look like they are coming from local numbers.

These calls are scams. The callers are asked to continue on with the phone call and typically the person on the line threatens criminal action if they don’t comply with the instructions.

The IRS or law enforcement do not conduct business this way. If you receive a call and believe it to be a scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency.