Polk County Sheriff's Office received numerous reports of IRS scam

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of an IRS scam. Caller states they are from the IRS and tells the recipient that they owe money for taxes and if they do not pay a warrant will be issued for their arrest. The phone numbers are showing up as a 218 area code. Please do not give out any personal information and remember the IRS normally contacts taxpayers through the mail.

For further information go to https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/avoid-scams-know-the-facts-on-how-the-irs-contacts-taxpayers.