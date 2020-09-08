Bagley homicide victim and suspect identified

Times Report

Crookston Times

The victim and suspect from Monday's stabbing incident in rural Bagley have been identified. 53-year-old Dawn Louise Swenson of rural Bagley was pronounced dead after attempts at first aid failed. The suspect in the case is identified as 27-year-old Christopher James Colgrove, also of rural Bagley. Colgrove was booked into the Clearwater County Jail on second-degree murder and was arraigned Tuesday in Clearwater County District Court.

According to the media release, on September 7, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Clearwater Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency with another caller indicating there had been a dispute at the 14000 block of 336th Street Bagley Minnesota. Officers from the Bagley Police Department and Clearwater Sheriff's Office responded, and made contact with the individual who became uncooperative and fled on foot.

Officers were checking a neighboring residence for the subject when they heard a female inside the house yelling and observed a struggle inside the residence between the female and the subject previously encountered. Officers made entry into the residence and attempted to subdue the subject, identified as Christopher James Colgrove, with a taser. Colgrove reportedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim, identified as Dawn Louise Swenson, before running from the residence and into a wooded area.

Officers provided first aid to Swenson who was transported to the Sanford Hospital in Bagley where she was pronounced dead. Swenson was then transported to the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology for autopsy. Colgrove was taken into custody after a several hour search and was transported to the Clearwater County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.

The Clearwater Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force and Bagley Police Department.