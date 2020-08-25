Polk County authorities warn parents about porn site link through TikTok app

Crookston Times

Polk County authorities are warning parents about a website teens have been using that comes to their attention through the popular TikTok app and has a link to a pornography site.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that it received information about the site, omegle.com that young people are learning about through TikTok. Investigators checked out the site and learned it has a chat and video format that does not require an account or login information to access. On the site’s homepage is a link to a porn site, jerkmate.com. Within seconds of entering the chat room, the PCSO reports that investigators were sent links to other porn sites, social media accounts from other users, and they were asked to give users access to their own social media accounts. Investigators were also solicited to engage in conversations of a sexual nature.

The PCSO reminds parents that predators use social media platforms to solicit, send and receive child pornography and that every year local authorities receive reports of teens sharing inappropriate photos of other teens through social media.

Here are a couple links that might be helpful to parents:

https://www.familyeducation.com/mobile-apps/a-complete-guide-to-potentially-dangerous-apps-all-parents-should-be-aware-of

https://www.familyeducation.com/10-apps-for-parents-to-monitor-kids-mobile-use