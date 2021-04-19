Polk County COVID-19 update for April 19

Times Report

Crookston Times

A 66th Polk County resident has died from complications related to the COVID-19 virus, and the Minnesota Department of Health reported in its April 15 COVID update that the person is between the ages of 40 to 44.

The MDH also reports that Wednesday saw a significant jump in COVID-19 cases in Polk County, with 21 new confirmed cases and 4 probable. The MDH’s subsequent daily Situation Updates from Thursday through Monday did not approach the April 15 Polk County numbers, but the number of daily new cases continued to tick up since the State lifted various restrictions in regard to gatherings at restaurants and bars and other public places.

Also, from April 4-18, there were four new positive COVID-19 cases in Crookston Public Schools; three were at Highland School and one was at Crookston High School.

Since the pandemic began, Polk County has had 3,598 confirmed COVID-19 cases.