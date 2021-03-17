RiverView Health continuing to offer expanded COVID vaccination availability

Times Report

Crookston Times

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at RiverView Health for individuals in Tiers 2 and 3. Call 218.470.7983 to get on the waitlist. The following information defines the tiers now eligible for vaccination:

Phase 1b Tier 2

• Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)

• Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers

• Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness

Phase 1b Tier 3

• People age 45-64 years with one or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 16 or 18-44 years with two or more underlying medical conditions on the CDC site listed below.

• People age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing. Multigenerational homes is defined as households where people from two or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild. Does not include a parent or guardian caring for a child or teen.

• The underlying medical conditions for phase 1b was adapted from conditions listed on the CDC’s People with Certain Medical Conditions at the following link: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html

Until you are vaccinated, RiverView asks everyone to continue to protect themselves, their loved ones, and neighbors by wearing a mask, washing their hands, maintaining social distance, and staying home when feeling sick.

Call RiverView’s COVID-19 Hotline at 218.470.7983 with questions.