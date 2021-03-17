Polk County Public Health hosting several COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Times Report

Polk County Public Health has COVID-19 vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday, March 17 and 18, in Crookston and East Grand Forks, and is currently assisting priority groups in Phase 1B Tier 2 and now Tier 3.

If you are in a current priority group and would like a COVID-19 vaccine, register online at the links provided below or contact your local healthcare provider or pharmacy.

Those in current priority groups 1B Tier 2 and 3 include people with specific underlying health conditions such as:

• Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, or oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions, and those who are in active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant

• Targeted essential workers and those who work in food processing plants

• People with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk

• People age 45 and older with ONE or more underlying medical conditions; or, age 16 and over with TWO or more underlying medical conditions

• People 50+ in multi-generational housing

• Essential frontline workers and those in agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, Postal Service workers

Polk County Public Health Upcoming Vaccination Clinics:

• Wednesday 3/17/21 from 10:15 am to 3:45 pm in Crookston (south entrance in the Justice Center, 816 Marin Ave Suite 125) - they’ll be offering the Moderna vaccine. To register, complete the online screening form at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/5981600352 using a Google Chrome browser only

• Wednesday 3/17/21 from 3:45 pm to 5:15 pm in Crookston (south entrance in the Justice Center, 816 Marin Ave Suite 125) - they’ll be offering the Moderna vaccine. To register, complete the online screening form at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0515296082 using a Google Chrome browser only

• Thursday 3/18/21 from 10:00 am to 2:45 pm at Polk County Human Service Center in East Grand Forks (the old Maury’s building, 1424 Central Avenue NE) - they’ll be offering the Moderna vaccine. To register, complete the online screening form at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0815462590 using a Google Chrome browser only

• Thursday 3/18/21 2:45 pm to 5:45 pm at Polk County Human Service Center East Grand Forks (the old Maury’s building, 1424 Central Avenue NE) - they’ll be offering the Moderna vaccine. To register, complete the online screening form at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0569580821 using a Google Chrome browser only

If you are eligible through your employer, employment verification is required (work badge, pay stub, employer letter indicating name and employment status, etc.).

For more information on who’s eligible for vaccination, visit: https://mn.gov/.../whos-getting-vaccinated/vaccinated.jsp