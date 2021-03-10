Anderson administered vaccines at the Minnesota Vikings training center

Times Report

Crookston Times

Lisa Anderson returned to her rural Crookston home Wednesday after spending Saturday through Tuesday in Eagan, Minnesota at the Minnesota Vikings Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, home to the team's headquarters and indoor practice facility.

The Vikings, in partnership with the State of Minnesota, converted the practice facility into a COVID-19 vaccination site, where the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was administered.

Anderson, an RN with an MS in Nurse Education who teaches at Northland Community and Technical College in East Grand Forks, is also a "traveling nurse" contracted by the State of Minnesota, and that's what brought her to Eagan.

She estimates that around 12,000 vaccines were administered at the site over the five days and that she administered 100 or more individually each day she was there. "The best part of it is the people's stories of who they are getting the vaccine for and who they can't wait to see," Anderson tells the Times. "Spring is in the air and so is the hope of being with friends and family again."

Anderson said they were long days of work, but it was well worth it. "I never thought I'd see anything like this in my nursing career," she adds.