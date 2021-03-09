Minnesota Department of Health: Large COVID death increase reported after audit

Times Report

The Minnesota Department of Health sent out their situation update with new COVID-19 case information Tuesday and reported 140 new deaths which was a significant jump over the single and double digit deaths reported over the last couple of months. In the update, it was announced that an audit was performed by MDH epidemiologists which included “unverified possible COVID-19 case reports” that identified 891 cases and 138 deaths that were previously unreported to MDH by private labs in violation of a state rule.

“These cases and deaths occurred over the course of the last year,” the update said. “The cases will be attributed to the appropriate date in the ‘Positive cases by date specimen collected data table.’ However, deaths will appear as a one-day spike because deaths are represented by the date reported.”

COVID information for March 9 for the State of Minnesota includes 1,122 newly reported confirmed cases, 519 newly reported probable cases, and a cumulative total for positive cases of 492,108. A cumulative total of 7,606,434 approximate completed COVID tests have been administered. A cumulative total of deaths is 6,696 and the cumulative number of hospitalizations were at 26,079.

In Polk County there have been a total of 3,455 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.