PCPH: Preparing your household for COVID-19

Polk County Public Health and Norman-Mahnomen Public Health encourage you to be prepared in case you or a family member should develop COVID-19. Here are a few suggestions on how to prepare:

Create an emergency contact list:

• If you need access to information, healthcare services, support, and resources, make a list of local organizations you and your household can contact. Reach out to neighbors, friends, family or Public Health if you need assistance obtaining essential services such as groceries and medications. Contact Polk County Public Health at 218-281-3385 or Norman-Mahnomen Public Health at 218-784-5434.

Prepare for possible spread of illness in the household:

• Take additional precautions for those at higher risk for severe illness, particularly older adults and those of any age who have severe underlying health conditions.

• Separate the sick individual from others by identifying a sick room and using a separate bathroom (if possible). Use a mask in shared spaces.

Purchase a two weeks’ stock of necessities:

• Non-perishable food,

• Soap, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies,

• Pet supplies,

• Baby supplies,

• Medication you take regularly or may need if you get sick,

• Thermometer,

• Brain stimulating activities, such as word games, puzzles, and books.

Continue taking every day preventative measures:

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay away from other people in your house. If you need to be around others or in common areas, wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign, such as trouble breathing, seek emergency medical care immediately.

Pets in the household:

• Treat pets as you would other human family members – do not let pets interact with people outside the household.

Work/Childcare changes (if applicable):

• Discuss working remotely and understand your sick leave options with your employer.

• Notify your child’s school or daycare if your child becomes sick with COVID-19.

Take care of each other:

• In some form or another, we have all had to make changes since the pandemic began. COVID-19 has, and will continue to cause some hard days that require difficult decisions. Being anxious in this time is a normal response to stress and it is extremely important to take care of your emotional health, as well as the emotional health of those around you. Check out the Polk County Public Health Suicide Prevention and Mental Wellbeing website (https://www.co.polk.mn.us/522/Suicide-Prevention-and-Positive-Mental-W) for more information and tips on how to cultivate your mental well-being.

Together We Can slow the spread of COVID-19.

Visit the Polk County Coronavirus Response Hub (https://coronavirus-response-pcg.hub.arcgis.com/ ), the Norman County COVID-19 website (https://www.co.norman.mn.us/departments/public_health/covid-19.php), the Minnesota Department of Health (https://www.health.state.mn.us/ ) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/ ) websites for more COVID-19 information. Follow Polk County Public Health and Norman-Mahnomen Public Health on social media for local updates.