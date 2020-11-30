More dates ID’ed at Crookston COVID-19 test site

Times Report

Crookston Times

Several more dates have been identified for people to get tested for COVID-19 at the Crookston National Guard Armory, one of several longer-term, no-barrier testing sites established throughout the state by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The tests are open to all, whether you’re experiencing COVID-like symptoms or not, and the tests are free, with no insurance required.

You’re asked to make an appointment online in advance in order to minimize wait times and give everyone plenty of space. Register online at primarybio.com/r/crookston and get more information at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/. If you are not able to sign up online or if you need a translator, call 855 612-0677 for assistance.

The Crookston Armory testing site is open from noon to 6 p.m. on the designated testing days. December dates include Dec. 1-5, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-19, Dec. 21-22, and Dec. 28-30. Kicking off 2021, test days in January are Jan. 4-6, Jan. 13-16, Jan. 19-20, and Jan. 27-30.

The Crookston Armory is located at 1801 University Ave. North.