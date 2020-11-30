Benedictine Crookston: 47 new COVID cases reported

Benedictine Living Community, formerly known as the Villa St. Vincent, reported an increase of 47 new positive COVID-19 cases over the period of one week after testing was offered for employees and residents in Benedictine Villa and Benedictine Summit. Residents who tested positive are moved to their special care unit, which isolates them from the rest of the residents, with caregivers designated to care for them.

An increase of 26 new positive cases in Villa residents, two cases in Summit tenants and 19 cases for employees was noted on Benedictine’s website and in a letter home to families of residents.

Due to Polk County’s positivity rate, Benedictine is providing weekly coronavirus testing for residents and twice weekly for employees, and as needed if symptoms arise. Testing was offered November 16 and 24 for both employees and residents, and on November 20 and 27 for employees. They will have testing again for both residents and employees on December 1.

The Times reached out to Benedictine after last week’s COVID-19 update and Administrator Judy Hulst said, based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and state and local health departments, the Benedictine is continually refining their plan to respond to the pandemic.

When asked how many of the Benedictine Villa and Summit residents who recently tested positive have left the facility in the two weeks prior to being tested and could have been exposed outside in the community, plus, when asked if employees are required to disclose whether they have been out of state or to a large gathering, Hulst said, “out of respect for our employees and residents, and in compliance with privacy regulations, we cannot share information about where individuals may have contracted the virus.”

Hulst says there are currently 86 Benedictine Villa residents and 47 Summit tenants.

In regards to Benedictine employees, the Times asked Hulst if they were screened daily (temperature and symptom checklist) before entering the building for a shift and Hulst confirmed employees are screened daily prior to beginning their shifts, plus staff are not allowed in the building if ill.

Since March, Benedictine has had a total of 49 Villa residents, 12 Summit tenants and 40 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our residents who test positive are in room quarantined and we are in close contact with their physicians,” said Hulst. “Our employees who test positive are recovering in home quarantine.”

“We are grateful that 18 residents, nine tenants, and 26 associates have recovered and returned to their normal activities,” she added.

Benedictine says they will continue to monitor and screen all residents and associates for signs and symptoms of the virus, and will remain in close communication with local and state health officials to ensure they are taking all appropriate steps.