COVID hits Fee family

Crookston School Board Chair Frank Fee has returned home after a hospital stay and a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia, his son, Chris, reported to the board this week. Chris said his father, in “typical Frank fashion,” went home Sunday and didn’t tell his kids but is doing well and walking around without the need for extra oxygen.

“His pneumonia is gone and he had great care at RiverView Health,” Chris explained. “They did give him the choice of going to Essentia Health, but then said they had more medicine here so he (Frank) stayed here.”

“Dr. (Bosun) Fashoro was there in the (RiverView) ER when we brought my dad in and they also brought in a doctor from New York who was dealing with the mess there from March, so he had good care; the nurses were good,” he added. “We were lucky.”

Chris told the board that they had a family get-together of around 16 people celebrating birthdays and eight out of 16 people contracted COVID-19.

“I still can’t jog after 30 seconds though I can walk for six miles,” he explained. “My son had it and had high temperatures and muscle aches.”

Chris said his dad is still a “little anxious” and he’s got a “long way to go before he’s 100%”, but thanked everyone for their thoughts over the last 10 days.