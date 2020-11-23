State-ordered pause: CSC, Grand, fitness centers impacted, too

As part of Minnesota executive order 20-99, which went into effect Friday, November 20, indoor entertainment venues, gyms/fitness centers/dance studios and organized sports for youth and adult are on a four-week pause through December 18 which includes the temporary closure of many Crookston businesses and facilities. The Crookston Community Pool, Crookston Sports Center, Grand Theatre, Just For Kix dance studio, Snap Fitness, and Anytime Fitness are among those who had to shut their doors to the public.

The Crookston Parks & Recreation Department sent out a notice to the public Thursday announcing the closing of the CSC and Pool saying “all programming and activities will be paused at both facilities.”

“We at the Parks & Rec are understanding of why this decision was made and implemented at this time with the hope of saving the remainder of the winter sports season and all of the activities associated with it,” they wrote. “We thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

The Grand Theatre told the Times they’re trying to get creative and will be offering snacks to-go on the weekends.

“We will probably do different specials each weekend and we’d like to do Sunday popcorn specials for football games,” explained theatre employee Bo Brorby. “We have combos available and people can check our Facebook page to see what our weekend specials are.”

The Grand will have “family favorite move theatre snacks 2 go” Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-3 p.m. They offer curbside pick-up by calling 281-1820.

“Since reopening in June we have gone above and beyond to assure the safety to our guests and employees,” the Grand wrote on Facebook after the announcement of a second entertainment shutdown. “We hope everyone takes this month of ‘pause’ to work together so we can come back strong! We’ll Be Back…Again.”

Snap Fitness of Crookston told their Facebook followers that while they disagree with the governor’s decision to close fitness centers, they’ll respect it and do their part in helping the community.

“We will still be around and to help assist all of you in whatever way we can to help you still make progress to your goals,” they said. “We will be shutting off billing. If anyone has any questions please reach out.”

Anytime Fitness took the opportunity on social media to thank the community for their support during trying times.

“We need your support now more than ever,” they wrote. “We appreciate your business more than you know. If you have questions, please email us.”