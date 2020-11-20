Crookston positive COVID cases jumped 140 in a week

Polk County had 92 newly reported confirmed COVID cases Thursday with 12 newly reported probable cases, plus no new deaths. The state of Minnesota reported 7,589 newly reported confirmed cases, 288 newly reported probable cases and 72 newly reported deaths Thursday. In all, Polk County has had 1,864 total confirmed cases, 85 confirmed probable cases, 1,949 total cases and 20 deaths.

Cases in Pre-K through Grade 12 school buildings include Crookston Secondary (Crookston High School) on the state’s list for having reported five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week reporting period. The other school on the list for Polk County is East Grand Forks Senior High.

On the weekly list of congregate care facilities that have reported an exposure from a case of COVID-19 in a resident, staff person, or visiting provider, in Crookston, the Mount Saint Benedict is listed. Other Polk County facilities listed include Edgewood Vista in East Grand Forks, Essentia Health Living Center in Fosston, Fair Meadow Living Home, McIntosh Senior Living, Pioneer Memorial Care Center, and Prairie Pines Community.

The weekly report for Crookston and zip code 56716 showed 428 positive cases, an increase of 140 new positive cases (from 288) over the last week. Other area zip codes like the Climax area (56523) showed 36 positive cases last week and 40 this week, and Fisher (56723) showed 45 last week and 56 this week. Bigger cities in Polk County like East Grand Forks (56721) showed 780 last week and 891 this week, and Fosston (56542) showed 84 last week and 110 this week.