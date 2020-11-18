Polk County reports three new COVID deaths

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County had three newly reported deaths Wednesday and 25 newly reported confirmed cases in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily situation update on COVID-19. The deaths included an individual between the age of 55-59, 75-79 and 85-89.

Minnesota reported 5,102 newly reported cases with 4,740 confirmed and 362 probable cases, plus 67 newly reported deaths. Total positive cases (cumulative) for the state are 242,043 and total approximate completed tests (cumulative) are 3,543,671. Patients no longer needing isolation (cumulative) are 193,869. Total deaths for Minnesota are 3,010. Total hospitalizations (cumulative) are 13,892.

COVID-19 Community Testing

Crookston’s National Guard Armory has been selected as one of six nasal swab testing sites by the state and will offer free testing to individuals November 16-18, 23-24, December 1-5, 9-11, 16-19, 21-22, and 28-30 from 12-6 p.m. Sign up for an appointment at www.primarybio.com/r/crookston.

Other nasal swab sites include the cities of Albert Lea, Fairmont, Hibbing, Morris and Wadena. Saliva testing sites include the cities of Anoka, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Duluth, Inver Grove Heights, Mankato, Minneapolis, Moorhead, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Stillwater, Winona, and MSP Airport.

All Minnesotans are now able to order an at-home saliva test at no cost. For more information, visit www.vaulthealth.com.