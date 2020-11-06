Three positive COVID-19 cases reported in Crookston School District

Times Report

The Crookston School District notified parents and guardians Thursday of three positive COVID-19 cases in two schools. Of the two confirmed positive at the high school, one individual was offsite at the ALP and one was at Crookston High School, said Superintendent Jeremy Olson in an email to the media. One individual at Highland Elementary has also tested positive.

Olson said Polk County Public Health has been notified and any close contacts have also been notified.

Last Sunday, November 1, the district was also informed of an individual that tested positive and had been in contact with multiple students at both Highland and CHS with the last date of exposure on October 21. The students exposed were required to quarantine until November 5 and do distance learning.

When asked for comments about Sunday’s notice, Olson told the Times, “While I can’t comment on close contacts, the district does have as one of its tools the ability to quarantine classrooms, grade levels, or even individual schools as a mitigation strategy. I am in favor of using specified targeted mitigation strategies such as this rather than moving the entire district into more restrictive learning models as the overall educational effect is less severe and the response is more targeted for the actual situation.”