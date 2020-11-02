Three associates test positive for COVID-19 at BLC – Crookston

Times Report

Benedictine Living Community in Crookston, formerly known as the Villa St. Vincent, recently reported that three associates tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of those associates were contracted to work in other community settings so there was no risk of exposure to their residents and associates, but one associate who tested positive, who last worked at BLC-Crookston on October 15, wore their personal protective equipment on all shifts.

BLC says, based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, they believe there was little risk of exposure to any of their residents or employees from that individual.

In their COVID-19 update at benedictinecrookston.org, they said, “Out of concern for our residents and employees health and wellness, we are offering weekly coronavirus (COVID-19) testing to our employees. We provided testing on Oct. 28 and all Villa St. Vincent associates tested negative. We will offer coronavirus testing again on Nov. 3.”

Since March, BLC has had a total of one Summit resident and six associates who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are grateful that five associates have recovered and one is recovering in home quarantine. We mourn the one resident who passed.”

BLC adds, for the past few months, they’ve continued to monitor and screen all residents and employees for signs and symptoms of the virus and they remain in close communication with their local and state health officials to ensure they’re taking all the appropriate steps.

INDOOR VISITS RESUME NOV. 9

Citing “much-needed social engagement” of family and friends of their residents, BLC said they will reopen their doors to indoor visits on November 9 by appointment.

“We will follow a similar procedure for inside visits as we have for outdoor visits. All visits will need to be scheduled as we are required to limit the number of visitors in our building and the hours of visits for the safety of all. In addition, all visitors will be required to:

• Be screened for symptoms and temperature prior to entering. Please do not come for a visit if you feel ill, have symptoms related to COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive in past 14 days or have tested positive for COVID-19.

• Wear a surgical face mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times.

• Practice good hand hygiene upon entering and during the visit.

• Limit the visit to a resident’s room and/or a designated area with our building.

• Limit physical contact (hugs, kisses, handshakes, etc.) to continue protecting everyone from potential virus transmission.

• Maintain a social distance of six feet from other residents and staff.

• Honor their scheduled visit time and leave promptly at the end of their appointment.

BLC officials also caution that they may have to return to restricted visitation if they have a positive case of coronavirus within the BLC setting or if the level of COVID-19 transmission in its broader community is too high at this time for BLC to allow general visitation in its setting. The BLC will post an update online in the event that occurs.

To make an appointment for a visit with a resident or for more information, call the BLC at 281-3424.