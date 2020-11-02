Person who was at CHS and Highland tests positive

Times Report

Crookston Times

Families of CHS and Highland School students on Sunday were notified by Superintendent Jeremy Olson that an individual present at both schools has tested positive for COVID-19. Polk County Public Health has been notified, Olson said, and any close contacts have also been notified.

Parents and guardians of many Highland and CHS students were called Sunday and informed that they were identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case and would need to quarantine at home until Thursday, November 5. The last date of exposure with the positive individual was said to be October 21.