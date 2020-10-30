Crookston sees 42 case increase over last week

Crookston’s zip code rose to 161 positive COVID-19 cases over the last week, an increase of 42 cases since October 22. The previous week had an increase of only 12 cases. As of October 29, Polk County had a total of 836 lab-confirmed cases and, from October 22-28, the county had an increase of 280 new cases and nine individuals are hospitalized in the ICU. Polk County currently has 325 active cases and had 14 hospital cases throughout the week which is their biggest increase in months.

According to Polk County Public Health, the age ranges of COVID-19 cases in the county include a total of 42 cases in children under the age of 10, 93 cases in children ages 10-19, 176 cases for people in their 20s, 140 cases for people in their 30s, 116 cases for people in their 40s, 101 cases for people in their 50s, 92 cases for people in their 60s, and 76 cases for people age 70 and over.

In regards to the 14-day case rate, Polk County is currently at 52.23. PCPH says the determination of which learning model, in-person, distance learning or a hybrid, is made and announced by each local school district. Crookston School District is currently using learning model 2 with elementary students attending school in person and high school students doing hybrid learning.

When asked if the 14-day case rate increase was directly related to the mass testing recently held in Crookston, PCPH said the currently 14-day rate shows information from October 4-17 (date by specimen collection) which does not include cases tested during the Community Testing Event last week.