Positive COVID case at Crookston High School

Times Report

Crookston Times

Parents of Crookston High School students were notified Sunday of a positive case of COVID-19 at the school.

Superintendent Jeremy Olson tells the Times that the “general notification” went out after school officials followed up on the news with contact tracing to reach out to those who came in close contact with the person who tested positive.

This is the instant-alert message sent out Sunday:

“This is a general notification to let you know that an individual at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19. Any close contacts have been contacted and Polk County Public Health has been notified.