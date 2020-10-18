Weekly update shows 15-case increase for Crookston zip code

Times Report

Crookston Times

In the weekly COVID-19 report for the Crookston area (56716), the Minnesota Department of Health says there was an increase of 15 cases from 92 to 107 October 8 to October 14. The week prior, October 1-8, the area saw an increase of six cases.

East Grand Forks (56721) increased by 29 cases, Fisher (56723) increased by three cases, and Climax still has less than five cases, the October 15 weekly report said.

From October 8-14, Polk County had an increase of 71 new cases. Currently, three individuals are hospitalized. As of October 18, Polk County has had 488 total confirmed cases, one total probable cases, 489 total cases of COVID-19 and four deaths.

The state of Minnesota reported 122,524 total confirmed positive cases (cumulative), 1,732 newly reported cases (1,715 of those confirmed and 17 probable) and 17 newly reported deaths as of October 18.