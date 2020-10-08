COVID-19: Six-case jump in 56716 over last week

In the weekly COVID-19 report published by the Minnesota Department of Health of confirmed cases by zip code of residence, the Crookston area (56716) showed an increase of six cases from 86 to 92 from October 1 to October 8. The week prior, the zip code saw a 24-case jump.

Cities like East Grand Forks (56721) increased by 22 cases and Fisher (56723) by one case in the last week.

Polk County has had 376 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. From October 1-7, the county had an increase in 39 new cases. Currently, three individuals are hospitalized and one is in ICU, said Polk County Public Health in their COVID-19 weekly update. 317 of the 376 total cases are out of isolation.

As of October 8, Minnesota had 107,922 total positive cases (cumulative), 1,276 newly reported cases and eight newly reported deaths. There have been approximately 2,224,194 completed tests and approximately 1,526,559 people have been tested. Minnesota has had 2,107 deaths with 1,501 deaths from people that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.