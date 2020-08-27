SUBSCRIBE NOW
Happy Joe's of Crookston closing due to positive COVID-19 test

If everything goes as hoped and there are no more positive COVID-19 tests, the plan would be for Happy Joe's of Crookston to reopen on Sept. 4.

Mike Christopherson
Crookston Times

A member of the staff at Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice-Cream Parlor in Crookston has tested positive for COVID-19, General Manager Brooke Panzer reported Thursday afternoon, so the restaurant will be closing as of 8 p.m. Thursday. 

If no one else on the staff test positive, the plan would be to reopen on Sept. 4.