Crookston Police Department accident reports

Times Report

Crookston Times

An accident was reported February 16 at 11:35 a.m. at Lowell Street and Central Avenue when a 2007 International truck, driven by William Wahouske of Crookston, and a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by Mitchell Coauette of Crookston, collided. There were no injuries and an unknown amount of damages. No citations were given.

An accident was reported February 16 at 4:57 p.m. at 1811 Sahlstrom Drive when a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by Lloyd Hickman of Mentor, collided with a legally parked car, a 2016 Ford F150, owned by Scott's Auto Sales. There were no injuries and moderate damage was reported to Hickman's vehicle, and minor damage reported to the Auto Sales' vehicle. No citations were given.