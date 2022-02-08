Moderate damage to vehicles in February 4 accident downtown

Times Report

Crookston Times

An accident was reported on February 4 at approximately 2:44 p.m. at the 100 block of West Robert Street when one vehicle was rear-ended by another. A 2007 Lincoln, driven by Rosalia Gutierrez Armey of Crookston, was rear-ended by a 2003 GMC Yukon, driven by Henry Cordero Jr. of Crookston, Crookston police found at the scene.

There were no injuries and moderate damage was done to both vehicles. No citations were given.