January 30 accident on Highway 75 and County Road 21 sends two to hospital

Times Report

Crookston Times

An accident north of Crookston at Highway 75 and County Road 21 sent two to the hospital after the drivers collided at the intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the accident occurred on January 30 at approximately 12:10 p.m. after a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Linda Mary Gill, 57, of Grand Forks, was traveling westbound on County Road 21 and a 2014 Ford Fusion, driven by Luca Min Engen, 20, of Argyle, was traveling southbound on Highway 75 when the two vehicles collided.

Gill received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to RiverView Hospital in Crookston. Engen received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Warren hospital.