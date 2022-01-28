Highway 2 rollover sends Crookston woman to hospital

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Crookston woman was transported to the hospital after a rollover on Highway 2 near East Grand Forks on January 27. Kristian Danielle Renee Ternes, 25, was traveling east bound on Highway 2 in a 2004 Mercury Sable when her vehicle entered the median near mile marker 2 and rolled.

Ternes was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with non-life threatening injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol reported snow and icy road conditions and the Polk County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.