Jan. 21 crash at Highways 2 and 9 sends Fertile woman to hospital

Times Report

Crookston Times

A Friday morning crash at Highways 2 and 9 outside Crookston sent a Fertile woman to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident occurred on January 21 at approximately 8:09 a.m. after two vehicles, a 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by Melody Lynn Berhow, 45, Fertile, and a 2014 Chevy Traverse driven by Caillie Vanessa Boucher, 33, Crookston, collided.

Berhow was traveling northbound on Highway 9 and Boucher was traveling eastbound on Highway 2. Berhow suffered non-life threatening injuries from the accident and was transported to RiverView Health. Boucher did not receive any injuries. Both parties were wearing seatbelts.

The road condition was listed by the Minnesota State Patrol as containing snow and ice. Other agencies that assisted at the scene were Polk County Sheriff's Office, Crookston Fire Department/Association and Crookston Area Ambulance.