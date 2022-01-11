Polk County Sheriff's Office: Juvenile hit by pickup in Fosston

Times Report

Crookston Times

A juvenile was hit by a pickup while crossing the street in Fosston on January 7, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reports. Dispatchers were notified of the accident at approximately 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of 1st St E and N Granum Ave in the City of Fosston and, upon further investigation, found that a juvenile female was crossing 1st St E when she was struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driving east.

The pickup was driven by Kerry Cran, 49, of Lengby. The juvenile female was transported by Essentia Ambulance to Essentia Health in Fosston for minor injuries.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind drivers and pedestrians to use caution at/near intersections.