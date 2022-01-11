Crookston Police Department accident reports

Times Report

Crookston Times

An accident was reported on January 6 at 3:24 p.m. at the 1200 block of North Front Street where a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a juvenile male of Crookston, collided with a 2002 Ford F150, driven by Alexis Schmisek of Crookston. There were no injuries and mild and moderate damage to both vehicles. A citation was issued to the juvenile male driver.

An accident was reported on January 7 at 1:17 p.m. at 1118 A Street where a City of Crookston Kubota tractor, driven by Blake Fee of Crookston, backed into a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, parked and owned by Jacob Solberg of Crookston. There were no injuries and moderate damage was done to the Solberg vehicle. No citations were given.