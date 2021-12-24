Crookston Police Accident Report December 21

Times Report

Crookston Times

An accident was reported on December 21 at 9:07 a.m. at 1st Avenue NE and Alexander Avene after a City of Crookston snow plow driven by Edgar Rodriguez hit a legally parked Honda Accord owned by Miguel Gonzalez. There were no injuries and heavy damage was done to the Honda Accord. No citations were given.

An accident was reported on December 21 at 12:05 p.m. at the 200 block of S Main Street after a 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by Arianna Wambach of Fisher, hit a legally parked 2014 GMC Terrain owned by Kaylee Wangen of Fisher. There were no injuries and moderate damage was done to the GMC Terrain. A citation was issued to Wambach for "Duty to drive with due care - speed greater than reasonable."

An accident was reported on December 21 at 3:09 p.m. in the Hugo’s parking lot after a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by Kevin Coalter of Crookston backed into a 2018 Toyota RAV4, driven by Gayle Ovsak of Crookston. There were no injuries and damage was done to the Toyota RAV4. No citations were given.

An accident was reported on December 21 at 4:33 p.m. at Robert Street and Main Street after a 2004 Chevrolent Trailblazer, driven by Christine Sannes of Fosston, collided with a 2021 Aramark truck driven by Brandon Tranby of Fertile. There were no injuries and damage was done to the Chevrolet Trailblazer. No citations were given.