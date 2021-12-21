Pedestrian suffers injuries after being struck by vehicle Dec. 16

Times Report

A Crookston man was recently transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with injuries sustained from an accident after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Crookston Police Department were dispatched out to the 300 block of North Broadway on December 16 at approximately 5:12 p.m. and, during their preliminary investigation, found that Bradley Harold Jenkins, 69, of Crookston, was crossing North Broadway on foot, outside of the crosswalk, when he was stuck by a 2012 Honda CR-V driven by Keith David Mills, 76, of Crookston, who was traveling north on North Broadway. The Crookston Area Ambulance arrived to the scene and transported Jenkins to RiverView Healthcare and he was later transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Jenkins' injuries did not appear to be life-threatening at that time.

Neither party showed signs of impairment, the CPD reported.