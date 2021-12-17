Driver issued citation after Dec. 13 accident

Times Report

Crookston Times

A collision occurred at the intersection of North Broadway and East Robert Street after the eastbound driver failed to stop for the traffic control signal. On December 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Kathleen Garry of Euclid, who was driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade, was traveling eastbound on East Robert Street and Brianna Roper of Climax, who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, was traveling northbound on North Broadway when they collided.

There were no injuries and Garry was issued a citation for failure to stop for a traffic control signal. Crookston Police Department was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office at the scene.