Climax man extricated from under vehicle after crash Sunday

Times Report

Crookston Times

Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover November 7 where they found the driver pinned underneath the vehicle. The driver, identified as Reed Myers Sr., 57, Climax, was extricated from under the vehicle and transported to Riverview ER in Crookston. Myers was later transferred to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 340th Ave SW and 390th St SW in rural Climax and Myers was the only occupant.

Climax Fire and Rescue, Crookston Area Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol assisted at the scene.

PCSO and MN State Patrol are currently investigating the crash.